Surprise! Photo: Tyler Golden/The CW

Jane the Virgin is finally, finally coming back to TV 11 months after that big twist you definitely did not see coming in last season’s finale. The CW has announced that the telenovela-inspired series will return for its fifth and final season on March 27 at 9 p.m., airing after episodes of Riverdale Wednesday nights. Jane the Virgin season 5 will contain 19 episodes, bringing the series to a grand total of 100 episodes. This spring, the CW will also premiere a new series In the Dark, about a blind “disaffected 20-something” who ends up trying to solve a crime starting on April 4. The CW’s sci-fi series The 100 will return on April 30, and iZombie will premiere its final season on May 2.