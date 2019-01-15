Jason Reitman Is Making an Original Ghostbusters Sequel

Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

If that crazy light in the sky over New York City last month had you demanding that someone get you the Ghostbusters, you’re in luck. Entertainment Weekly is reporting that Jason Reitman will direct a brand new Ghostbusters movie. But before you scream in vain to the heavens above over yet another reboot of a childhood treasure, know that this will actually be what one would technically refer to as a sequel. “This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot,” Reitman told EW. “What happened in the ‘80s happened in the ‘80s, and this is set in the present day.”

Jason’s father Ivan Reitman directed the first two Ghostbuster films, and he shared many fond memories of being on set with his dad, “I remember the day they killed Stay Puft and I brought home a hardened piece of foam that just sat on a shelf for years.” Jason even had a cameo in the first Ghostbusters sequel, playing the kid at the birthday party who informs the Ghostbusters, “My dad says you guys are full of crap.” Ivan will actually be producing the new film and said of his son’s turn behind the camera, “It will be a passing of the torch both inside and out.”

Finally got the keys to the car. #GB20 https://t.co/T1Np2lRQl1 — Jason Reitman (@JasonReitman) January 16, 2019