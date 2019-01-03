A Jay and Silent Bob Movie Is on the Way, According to Kevin Smith

Jay and Silent Bob. Photo: Courtesy of Dimension Films/ Miramax Films/Getty Images

2019 has begun, and its already bearing fruit from the tree of Kevin Smith. On New Year’s Day, the comedian confirmed that his Jay and Silent Bob movie is a go: “Spent the first day of 2019 having a #JayAndSilentBobReboot pre-pre-production meeting at our holiday-roomy @WeWork office!” Smith tweeted. “@JayMewes took this pic of me and @JordanMonsanto to both mark the moment and to document that we were the only dopes in Hollywood working on the holiday.”

Smith first teased the new Jay and Silent Bob movie back in February 2017. He took to Instagram to announce plans for a sequel tentatively titled Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, in which the titular duo attempts to stop a reboot of the Bluntman and Chronic movie featured in 2001’s Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. “It’s literally the same fucking movie all over again. It’s a movie that makes fun of sequels and remakes and reboots while being all three at the same time,” Smith told the Daily Beast last year. “I’m glad I got to live so we can at least get Jay and Silent Bob Reboot done, hopefully before I die.”

It’s unclear if the details of the sequel have changed at all since Smith originally announced it (he suffered from a heart attack in early 2018 and spent much of last year trying to improve his health), but once it’s produced, it will be the eighth film to feature Jay and Silent Bob, following Clerks, Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Clerks II, and Jay & Silent Bob’s Super Groovy Cartoon Movie.