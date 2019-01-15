Jenna Fischer Developing National Parker Comedy at Freeform

Jenna Fischer. Photo: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

The Office and Splitting Up Together star Jenna Fischer has a new show in development at Freeform. Titled National Parker, the half-hour series would center on Fischer as a “social media-obsessed” woman named Parker Adams, whose “world comes crashing down after a breakup” and “decides to put her New York City life behind her and become an adult with a real job — as a national park ranger at Alaska’s Hickberry National Park.”

Fischer serves as an executive producer on the project alongside writer Alexandra Henrikson, who appeared on Netflix’s Maniac last year. “When Alex and I met we became fast friends, bonding over our love of national parks, activism and a desire to create projects for badass funny women,” Fischer said on the project. “We also wanted to showcase the ingenuity and brilliance of the often-underestimated millennial generation. National Parker is what sprang forth.” Here’s hoping Parker Adams won’t lose her job or paycheck for an unspecified period of time over a government shutdown.