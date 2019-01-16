Jimmy Fallon Joins the Hamilton Cast Because He Does What He Wants

Look, there’s just no stopping Jimmy Fallon, okay? Better men than you have (probably) tried, and all have (obviously) failed. Fallon does what he wants, when he wants, with the celebrity guests of his choosing. And on Tuesday night’s episode of The Tonight Show, Fallon joined the cast of Hamilton in Puerto Rico, including Lin Manuel-Miranda himself, for a special Tonight Show version of ‘Story of Tonight’. Because what are you gonna do about it? Not watch? Good luck with that, buddy. Frankly, your odds of actually ever seeing this musical in real life are higher.

Related