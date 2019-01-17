Jimmy Kimmel to Host a Halftime Tribute to Trump Next Week

Jimmy Kimmel and Donald Trump. Photo: Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

We’ve somehow reached the halfway point of Donald Trump’s presidency, so Jimmy Kimmel has decided to celebrate this milestone with a special episode of his late-night show next week. Titled Jimmy Kimmel Live Intermission Accomplished: A Halftime Tribute to Trump, the special is described as an “all-American tribute to our commander in chief with celebrities, song, ‘covfefe’ and ‘hamberders’” and will air next Monday, January 21 at Kimmel’s usual 11:35 p.m. time slot on ABC.

According to Variety, the special will take on the style of a Bob Hope–inspired throwback variety show, and Kimmel will be joined by special guests including Will Arnett, Alyssa Milano, Fred Willard, Jake Johnson, Fred Armisen, and Trump impersonator Anthony Atamanuik. Here’s to (hopefully) surviving another two years!