Joel Kim Booster Owns His Stupidity in Very Funny New Stand-up Set

Very funny comedian and co-host of Vulture’s own Drag Race podcast Joel Kim Booster appeared on last night’s Late Late Show for a five-minute stand-up set, and as is usually the case with Booster’s late-night performances, it was a pure delight. Booster covers being single; owning his stupidity; driving in Los Angeles (“I’m not a bad driver cause I’m Asian; I’m a bad driver cause I won’t wear my glasses and I text, okay?!”); going home to visit his sister and her babies (“I love spending time with them and soaking up all the Instagram engagement that I can while they’re young”); the very unnecessary restaurant practice of table-side guacamole; and his thoughts on gay dads: “I believe that gay men, we were put here as population control, and I think every time God above sees two gorgeous men raising a child he’s like, ‘Oh nonononono, you have misunderstood the assignment.’ And it must be so frustrating for him, cause we’re so much better at it!”

