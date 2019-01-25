John Cena Will Get Trapped in a Bunch of Movies at Netflix

Jason Bateman and John Cena. Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images/John Phillips/Getty Images

Beloved comedy star John Cena is teaming up with Jason Bateman for a new movie in the works at Netflix. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cena has signed on to star in an untitled action-comedy for the streaming network, which Bateman is attached to direct and also likely appear in. The film will follow “a family that gets stuck in an old abandoned movie studio,” where “the sets come to life and the family members find themselves stuck in various movies.” The project reportedly “has a Game Night vibe,” which makes sense considering that the writer of Game Night, Mark Perez, is behind the Netflix movie.

In addition to Game Night, Perez is also the writer behind Netflix’s upcoming live-action Carmen Sandiego movie starring Gina Rodriguez, which is a different project than Netflix’s animated Carmen Sandiego series also starring Gina Rodriguez. It remains to be seen whether or not Cena will somehow get trapped in the Carmen Sandiego universe, but if he does, let’s hope for a Gina Rodriguez cameo.