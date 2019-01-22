Johnny Depp Files New Legal Documents Claiming He Never Assaulted Amber Heard

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard. Photo: John Phillips/Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

As part of his ongoing defamation lawsuit against the British tabloid The Sun, Johnny Depp has filed legal documents supporting his claim that he never physically assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard. According to TMZ, Depp has witness statements claiming that “they saw Amber in the apartment building on May 21 and saw no red marks or bruising on her face.” One witness says she “didn’t see the mark [on Heard’s face] until 6 days later.” The filing also includes previous depositions from the responding officers, who said they did not see any injuries on Heard.

In April 2018, The Sun published a story about Depp’s casting in the Fantastic Beasts movies, using a headline that described the actor as a “wife-beater.” The Sun story referenced a May 2016 fight between Heard and Depp, during which Heard alleges that Depp threw her cell phone at her, grabbed her by her hair, and broke glass. Heard and Depp finalized their divorce in January 2017.

A hearing for Depp’s lawsuit against The Sun is scheduled for February.