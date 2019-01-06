Photo: Courtesy of Dr. Oz

After suing the network, the production company Critical Content, and several consultants for $750 million over a true-crime special asserting he caused his younger sister’s infamous death, JonBenét Ramsey’s brother Burke Ramsey has reportedly settled with CBS for an undisclosed amount of money. “I can only comment that the case has been amicably resolved to the satisfaction of all parties,” Ramsey’s lawyer Lin Wood said in a statement Friday. “It is now my professional and personal wish for this family that they no longer suffer the pain of false accusations in the future.” The settlement was also confirmed by a network spokesperson.

True-crime fans will undoubtedly remember 2016’s The Case of: JonBenét Ramsey, which marked the 20th anniversary of the 6-year-old child pageant star’s unsolved murder. The two-part docuseries concluded with the show’s panel of investigators suggesting Burke Ramsey, then a 9-years-old boy, may have inadvertently killed his sister by hitting her in the head with a flashlight, a hypothetical scenario which the show “re-enacted” with a child actor striking a simulated skull, after which the pair’s parents, John and Patsy Ramsey, would have staged a kidnapping scenario. This is, of course, not the findings of the case’s actual investigators, who have never charged anyone in connection to JonBenét’s death. While a grand jury voted to indict John and Patsy Ramsey in 1999 with abuse charges related to the murder, then-District Attorney Alex Hunter declined to prosecute the Colorado couple due to a lack of evidence. In 2008, Boulder District Attorney Mary Lacy publicly indicated that the Ramseys were no longer suspects in their daughter’s death. The investigation is still open.