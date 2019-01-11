We’re All the Pawns in LeVar Burton’s Twisted Game in the New Weird City Trailer

The trailer for Jordan Peele and Charlie Sanders’ Weird City has dropped, and we are all in for a dystopian treat. A world with algorithm determined pair-bonding and where technology has made sex obsolete? Sign me up! We got glimpses of the titular city of Weird, where class is divided by a literal line. “[T]he middle class has completely vanished dividing Weird City into two sections: Above the Line (The Haves), and Below the Line (The Have Nots)” according to the official synopsis. The six episodes will tell different stories about Weird City and its mad scientist despot, Dr. Negari (LeVar Burton), and will feature Dylan O’Brien, Ed O’Neil, Laverne Cox, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson, Awkwafina, Steven Yeun, Sara Gilbert, Mark Hamill, and more. Weird City will premiere on February 13 on YouTube Premium.

