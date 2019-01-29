Jordan Peele Was Flattered by Kanye’s Sunken Place Reference

Photo: Getty Image

Last April, at the height of Kanye West’s MAGA mania, he posted a photo of his immaculate all-white home and asked observers if his house looked like the “sunken place,” the shorthand for losing touch with your black identity and being trapped by white people, as coined by Jordan Peele’s Get Out.

At the time, Peele laughed it off with a joke, suggesting that Kanye’s snapshot was inspiring a Get Out sequel. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Peele recalled the interaction, and his feelings about Kanye in general: “However frustrated I am with what he’s doing, the artist in me is like, ‘He saw my movie!’” Peele told the magazine about their online run-in. “The thing about Kanye is, it feels to me that, whatever he’s going through, he’s trying to tell his truth. And there’s something magnetic about people who are trying to tell the truth. I might be wrong, but my feeling is that even when he’s saying something I disagree with, he’s trying to tell his truth, and that’s more than you can say about 90 percent of people.” But will “sunken place” bars make it into Yandhi?