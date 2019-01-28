Jessica Williams. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The wheels of production are turning for Jordan Peele’s revival of The Twilight Zone, which will start airing on CBS All Access sometime next year. Given the anthology format, Peele has some staffing up to do. So stay tuned here for Twilight casting updates as they come in.

• Sanaa Lathan will appear in a new take on the classic Twilight episode “Rewind.”

• Adam Scott will star in another classic-episode reimagining with “Nightmare at 30,000 Feet.”

• Previous announcements have included light story details, but all we know of Kumail Nanjiani’s role is that it will be in an installment written by Key & Peele scribe Alex Rubens.

• John Cho, Allison Tolman, and Jacob Tremblay were announced as co-stars for the episode “The Wunderkind.” No plot details came with the casting news, but Erica Tremblay, the younger sister of Jacob, will also appear in this installment of the All Access series.

• Steven Yeun will star in an episode called “The Traveler,” and no other information was included in his casting announcement, which was first reported by Collider. We do know, however, that this is now your future favorite Twilight Zone episode.

• Greg Kinnear will join Steven Yeun in “The Traveler,” as Peele continues to strip away your reasons for not subscribing to CBS All Access.

• The first additions to Twilight Zone in 2019 are Jessica Williams and DeWanda Wise. No episode title or details were shared with the casting news, but they will be joined in their installment by Lucinda Dryzek, Jefferson White, and Jonathan Whitesell.

•American Horror Story staple Taissa Farmiga and The Oath writer/director Ike Barinholtz will also travel to The Twilight Zone. While the plot of their episode has yet to be revealed, we do know they’ll be joined by Better Call Saul star Rhea Seehorn, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actor Luke Kirby and The Gifted’s Percy Hynes-White for whatever psyche-bending adventure is headed their way.