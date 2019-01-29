Photo: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

Pete Davidson is getting the Trainwreck treatment. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the comedian has teamed with Judd Apatow for a “semi-autobiographical” comedy based on his life growing up in Staten Island, and the two wrote the script together Dave Sirus. Davidson has always been pretty open with his disdain for Staten Island, unlike his Saturday Night Live colleague and competition in the local news, Colin Jost. So, the New York borough might figure in as an interesting character in the movie, which does not have a title yet and is Apatow’s first feature directing gig since the Amy Schumer hit from 2015. If the based-on-his-life story stretches from his upbringing to the present, maybe Davidson’s character, who will also be named Pete, will even have a brief relationship with a pop star named Mariana Venti (or, you know, something like that).

Since the dissolution of his engagement to Ariana Grande, the comic has been pretty busy talking about his ex in standup sets and bonding with John Mulaney. He’s also been getting his new comedy, Big Time Adolescence, out the door at the Sundance Film Festival, and can soon be seen in Taraji P. Henson’s What Men Want.