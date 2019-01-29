Jussie Smollett. Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Jussie Smollett was hospitalized after an attack in Chicago late Monday night, according to TMZ. Two people wearing ski masks reportedly approached Smollett, who is openly gay and plays a gay character on Empire, outside of a Subway, beat him up, called him “that f—got Empire n—” and put his head in a noose. According to a statement from the Chicago Police, the attackers also “poured an unknown chemical substance on the victim” during the assault and later fled the scene. According to TMZ, the attackers yelled “This is MAGA country,” though a Chicago police spokesman told Vulture, “We don’t have any information about what the offenders were saying at that time.” “We are taking the allegation seriously and we are investigating it very seriously,” the spokesman added. “We’re treating it as a possible hate crime at this time, but the detectives are still currently working to gather the video and identify potential witnesses and establish an investigative timeline.”

Smollett self-transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and is in “good condition.” ThatGrapeJuice.Net posted a photo of racist and homophobic hate mail Smollett previously received, implying that the attack may have been premeditated.

Chicago Police Department just sent out this statement re:

Jussie Smollett pic.twitter.com/DxQswZn8xd — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 29, 2019

“We are deeply saddened and outraged to learn that a member of our Empire family, Jussie Smollett, was viciously attacked last night,” 20th Century Fox TV and Fox Entertainment said in a statement. “We send our love to Jussie, who is resilient and strong, and we will work with law enforcement to bring these perpetrators to justice. The entire studio, network and production stands united in the face of any despicable act of violence and hate — and especially against one of our own.”

In an Instagram post, Empire co-creator Lee Daniels said, “It’s taken me a minute to come to social media about this, because Jussie, you are my son. You didn’t deserve, nor anyone deserves, to have a noose put around your neck; to have bleach thrown on you … you are better than that. We are better than that. America is better than that. It starts at home. We have to love each other regardless of what sexual orientation we are.” Co-creator Danny Strong, meanwhile, tweeted, “The terror of racism and homophobia has no place in our society, it is the most indecent way to live … whoever did this, do not forget that you are nothing but hate filled cowards while Jussie’s talent and activism will continue to shine a bright light on to the world for decades to come.”

I’m deeply horrified and saddened by the racist and homophobic attacks against @JussieSmollett. He is a kind and profoundly talented soul whom I respect with all my heart. The terror of racism and homophobia has no place in our society, it is the most indecent way to live... — Danny Strong (@Dannystrong) January 29, 2019

Maria Elena Fernandez contributed reporting.