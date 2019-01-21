Photo: BG024/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Four months after legally (and secretly) tying the knot in a Manhattan courthouse, it sounds like Justin Bieber, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 22, are finally having their big Christian wedding ceremony. While Baldwin and Bieber “realized that they actually felt like husband and wife without having a religious ceremony,” a source told People after the couple’s September marriage (which did not involve a prenup), insiders told “Page Six” that the young lovebirds are still going through with the big celebration — and soon. Below, here’s everything we know about the upcoming wedding ceremony.

Where and when is the ceremony?

Per a “Save the Date” that the couple reportedly sent out to friends and family, the ceremony will be somewhere in Los Angeles on February 28, “Page Six” reports. However, a conflicting TMZ report claims the wedding will take place over the weekend of March 1 — which just so happens to be Bieber’s 25th birthday. Regardless of the date, it doesn’t sound like the couple will push back their ceremony any longer. A source told TMZ that Bieber aspires to be married before turning the ripe age of 25, so he and Baldwin can’t afford to drag their feet on their ceremony any longer.

As for the location, Baldwin told the Cut last September that she was drawn to more natural settings — preferably on the West Coast. “I just picture lights strung everywhere,” she said. “I think having it in the woods would be so beautiful.”

What can we expect?

A big Christian wedding, where guests can simultaneously partake in the married couple’s favorite pastimes: praying and partying. There will apparently be dancers (who are already rehearsing!) and Bieber’s personal DJ, Tay James, will be behind the music. And while we know nothing about the dress, Baldwin told the Cut that she already had a designer picked out — time to start speculating!

Who’s on the guest list?

Per TMZ, one major celebrity couple has already received their Save the Date (which is apparently the third invite the couple has sent out): Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. It remains unclear which Baldwin family members will be going — certainly Alaia and Ireland Baldwin, both of whom will be bridesmaids. And though plans may have changed, Baldwin told the Cut last September that the couple was thinking of having Bieber’s little sister Jazmyn be the flower girl, as long as the 10-year-old isn’t “too old” to have that role.

In an etalk interview, Baldwin’s uncle, Billy, revealed who else we can expect to see at the wedding — mainly, the KarJenners. “Who’s going to be tearing up the dance floor?” he said. “It’s going to be Hailey and all of her Kardashian girlfriends. Gigi [Hadid] and Kendall [Jenner] and all the rest.”

Fingers crossed that Alec Baldwin is also in attendance, to give his niece some of his signature marriage advice (and manage not to punch anyone).