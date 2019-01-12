Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Prada

At Coachella did Kanye West a stately pleasure dome decree, or so the Coleridge poem goes. And just like in “Kubla Khan,” Kanye’s dreams of giant domes have proven disastrous. According to Billboard, West was set to headline Coachella this year when he suddenly demanded the festival build him a giant dome in which to rock out. Coachella execs tried to explain to Kanye that building a giant dome in the middle of the desert would take too much time, and take space that would otherwise go to “a large bank of portable bathrooms.” Ye allegedly declared that he was an artist, and as such should not have to talk about port-a-potties. Maybe so, but even the Louvre would be hard to appreciate if it was covered in piss. West and Coachella beefed on the morning of January 1. Before the day was over, Scooter Braun was already securing Ye’s old spot for Ariana Grande. She is now headlining along with Childish Gambino and Tame Impala.