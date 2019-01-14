Karlie Kloss and Christian Siriano have some pretty big shoes to fill this spring, but luckily they can chose a pair from the Piperlime.com accessory wall to complete their looks. As you well know, the model and the Runway Season 4 winner (not to mention most-famous alum) are taking over hosting duties from Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn for the show’s seventeenth season. Based on Bravo’s new promo for the show, they look like they’ll fit like a glove alongside franchise stalwart Nina Garcia. The trio is joined by former Teen Vogue editor Elaine Welteroth and designer Brandon Maxwell, a frequently Lady Gaga collaborator.

The network announced Kloss and Siriano’s involvement back in October following Klum and Gunn’s decision to bow out and pursue their own Amazon fashion reality series. “I can’t wait to see how they’re gonna change it, it needed some change,” Heidi told Vulture back in September when asked about the show’s new hosting duo. “It’s been stale for 16 years.” Project Runway will return sometime in March.