Kate Winslet Is Coming Back to HBO for a Dark and Moody Crime Miniseries

Give us the drama, Kate! Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In 2011, back before A-list movie actresses were signing up for TV shows like Sharp Objects and Big Little Lies willy-nilly, Kate Winslet won an Emmy for doing the HBO miniseries Mildred Pierce. Now, she’s back to reclaim her dark miniseries throne on HBO once again, signing up to star in Mare of Easttown, where she’ll play a small-town Pennsylvania detective who “investigates a murder case while her personal life is in shambles,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. Brad Ingelsby (Run All Night) is writing every episode of the series, while Gavin O’Connor (The Accountant) will direct. Kate, welcome to the ranks of TV’s sad detectives, we look forward to seeing whether your character’s sadness stems from childhood trauma, alcoholism, drug abuse, or all of the above.