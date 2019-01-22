Photo: Peter Cunningham 2018

Netflix announced Monday that director Kenny Leon, Tony Award winner for 2014’s A Raisin in the Sun revival, will be adapting American Son for the streaming platform. Currently starring in Leon’s stage production of the play, Kerry Washington and Steven Pasquale will reprise their roles for Netflix. The pair play Kendra and Scott, a separated interracial couple who reunite at a Florida police station one nightmarish night after the disappearance of their teenage son. Eugene Lee and Jeremy Jordan will also reprise their roles, fleshing out the cast as law enforcement. The play, written by playwright Christopher Demos-Brown, is currently at New York’s Booth Theatre until January 27. Production on the Netflix adaptation begins in February in New York.