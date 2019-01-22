Comedian and Rel Co-Creator Kevin Barnett Dead at 32

Kevin Barnett. Photo: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

As first announced by comedy club the Stand on Twitter today, the New York comedy community has lost one of its own with the news that Kevin Barnett has died at the age of 32. Several other outlets including Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter have confirmed the news. The cause of Barnett’s death is not yet known, but he reportedly died while vacationing in Mexico, where he posted his last Instagram photo two days ago.

In addition to his work as a stand-up, Barnett served as a writer and performer on shows like Lucas Bros Moving Co., Friends of the People, The Carmichael Show, Broad City, and most recently Rel, which he also co-created and executive produced. Additionally, he co-hosted the Round Table of Gentlemen podcast and developed multiple television projects with Josh Rabinowitz, including an NBC comedy back in 2015 as well as a Comedy Central series put into development last year.

Here are just some of the tributes that have been pouring in for Barnett online today:

Rest in peace Kevin Barnett 🙏 pic.twitter.com/FM6ctlQEDo — The Stand NYC (@TheStandNYC) January 22, 2019

Kevin Barnett was an incredible comedian and writer, contributing to Broad City, the stand-up community and beyond. He’ll be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/4uyoMNkGk0 — Comedy Central (@ComedyCentral) January 22, 2019

Dear Last Podcast family,

It’s with a heavy heart we inform you of the passing of Kevin Barnett. The joy he brought to our lives is the greatest gift we have ever received. Remind your friends you love them because you never know when you’re see them again. We love you KB. — Ben Kissel (@BenKissel) January 22, 2019

Rest In Peace Kevin Barnett. Too young, just too, too young...

Kevin Barnett Dies: Comedian Passes Away Tragically at 32 – https://t.co/p4ppGL1VsW https://t.co/UJcWrCb6s0 — David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) January 22, 2019

Kevin Barnett was a great standup, but I knew him as a smart, funny, talented TV writer and just a really sweet guy who made the insanity of the late nights more fun. Condolences to his family and friends. Can't believe I'm writing this. — Mike Scully (@scullymike) January 22, 2019

Kevin Barnett was a beautifully fearless and funny soul. My heart aches for his family and all who ever had the chance to work with him. RIP https://t.co/CM9YRzpWwq — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) January 22, 2019

Kevin Barnett was the greatest, most positive fucking dude, and this is absolutely tragic. — Adam Newman (@Adam_Newman) January 22, 2019

In shock over the passing of Kevin Barnett. So so awful. — Gareth Reynolds (@reynoldsgareth) January 22, 2019

RIP Kevin Barnett. Great comic and super nice person. I remember the first time I saw him. He had just moved to NYC and stole the show. Sweet guy who will be missed. — Chris Gethard (@ChrisGethard) January 22, 2019

RIP Kevin Barnett a true talent taken too early. — Ronald Funches (@RonFunches) January 22, 2019

We all will miss @Fatboybarnett, anybody who met the dude fell in love with him except for some audiences. It is unspeakably sad. We love you so much Bird Luger — Henry Zebrowski (@HenryLovesYou) January 22, 2019

Kevin Barnett was one of the funniest, most creative writers. It's crazy to think about everything he would have done in the future. It's all so incredibly sad. — Halle Kiefer (@HalleKiefer) January 22, 2019

It's a rarity to know someone so effortlessly funny who was crushing it in comedy and making his dreams come true, yet was SO low key about all of it. Kevin Barnett was SO funny and genuine and unassuming. Rest in peace, bird luger. Much love to his close friends + family. — Selena Coppock (@SelenaCoppock) January 22, 2019

RIP Kevin Barnett pic.twitter.com/EnEULz6dB9 — Sam Morril (@sammorril) January 22, 2019

RIP Kevin Barnett. Heartbroken to hear of your passing. A beautiful soul and a hilarious comedian. — Ted Alexandro (@tedalexandro) January 22, 2019