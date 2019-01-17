A Monopoly Movie Starring Kevin Hart Is Advancing Toward Go

Kevin Hart. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kevin Hart may no longer be this year’s Oscars host, but he has a new gig lined up instead: starring in a movie based on a board game. According to Deadline, Hart has signed on to star in an upcoming live-action Monopoly movie from Lionsgate and Hasbro, which Ride Along’s Tim Story is attached to direct. The plot of the film has not been revealed just yet, but a previous version of the project followed “a young man from the game’s modest Baltic Avenue on a quest to make a fortune.”

Hart most recently hit theaters alongside Bryan Cranston in The Upside, which debuted last weekend. The film managed to be a surprise box-office success, beating out Aquaman with a $19.5 million opening weekend despite the ongoing controversy surrounding Hart’s old homophobic tweets.