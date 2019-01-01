Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

Looks like Kevin Spacey might want to up his pizza budget for the month, because there are about to be a lot more hungry paparazzi to feed. According to Variety, a Massachusetts judge rejected a motion from the actor’s attorneys to recuse Spacey from appearing in person to be charged with indecent assault and battery next week. According to the initial filing, Spacey argued that “my presence will amplify the negative publicity already generated in connection with this case,” in addition to his living out of state.

According to the same affidavit, obtained by the Boston Globe, Spacey reportedly plans to plead not guilty to allegedly assaulting a bus boy in a 2016 incident. Meanwhile, Massachusetts State Police confirmed last week they have video, taken by the actor’s accuser, that allegedly depicts the former House of Cards star repeatedly grabbing the 18-year-old’s genitals. The actor’s arraignment is set for January 7 at Nantucket District Court, which gives us a chilling number of days in which he could release another Frank Underwood video.