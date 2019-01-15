Kim and Kanye Expecting Another Baby Boy ‘Sometime Soon’

The rumors are true: Kim and Kanye are making more mini-clones! Kim Kardashian West and her sisters Khloé and Kourtney stopped by Watch What Happens Live on Monday night where Kim confirmed the news that she and Kanye are once again expecting, this time another baby boy. And according to Kim, the wait won’t be long because he’s due “sometime soon.” Why spill the tea on herself to Andy Cohen? Because Kim says she already blabbed at her lavish Christmas Eve party when she got a little lit. “I can’t remember who I told because I never drink,” she explains. Now before the parenting red flags go up, Kim was drinking because their new baby is once again being carried by a surrogate due to Kim’s previous high-risk pregnancy complications. Baby No. 4 joins Kim and Kanye’s three other children, North, Saint, and baby Chicago, who was born via surrogate just last year. Cohen, who also has a baby on the way via surrogate, already has an excellent location-based name suggestion, but K-ified: Kalabasas.

In other life updates, the Kardashians have called a truce with Caitlyn Jenner, and Kim and Taylor Swift have quietly moved on from their beef, so much so that she’d rather be stuck in an elevator with Taylor than her husband’s new nemesis Drake. But Kanye is not even close to moving on from Twitter, telling Kim recently that he uses it as his free and legal therapy. “People can end up in jail for doing the things that I’m thinking, but instead, I just tweet it all and then I’m over it for a while,” she says he said. But Kim admits that she’s had to tell him to knock it off sometimes because, really, she’s parenting five children here.