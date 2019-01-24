Kristen Bell Was Told How The Good Place Will End But Has Since Forgot

As the star of The Good Place, Kristen Bell gets special privileges, like the chance to know about major twists in advance, such as the big reveal at the end of season one. But as a very busy person who also has a lot on her mind, Kristen Bell also does not always remember those twists. In an interview on Conan with the rest of The Good Place cast, Bell admitted that creator Mike Schur told her he had an idea about how the show might eventually wrap up, but then “I’ve got a lot of things going on and I don’t remember things very well, and I forgot. I legit forgot.” This could mean the show has a very boring, unmemorable ending, or maybe that it’s so complicated you need several degrees in philosophy to keep it straight. Given the current state of existential confusion within the universe of The Good Place, we’re guessing it’s the latter.

