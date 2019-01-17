Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

People say hosting the Oscars is a thankless gig, but at least it’s at night. Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross will have to be present and alert at 5AM PST Tuesday to announce the 2019 Academy Award nominations. Nanjiani was nominated for an Oscar last year: Best Original Screenplay with his wife/co-author Emily V. Gordon. And Ross has previously hosted the American Music Awards two years in a row. As far as we know, the Academy is still planning on a 100% hostless award ceremony, with presenters getting intro’d by a nameless announcer. You can watch the nominations live on the Academy’s YouTube channel.