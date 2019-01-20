Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas

Lady Gaga has always made sure she had a platform for her political beliefs. Now she has a platform, a mech suit, and an alien avatar, all while dangling from the ceiling during her Las Vegas show Enigma. This weekend, the singer took a breather from headlining her residency to put Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence on blast, not to mention the never-ending government shutdown.

“If the fucking President of the United States could please put our government back in business,” Gaga asked during “Million Reasons” at her concert Saturday. “There are people who live paycheck to paycheck and need their money.”

She then segued into shredding VP Pence over recent news that his wife’s employer, Immanuel Christian School in Springfield, Virginia, has an anti-LGBTQ policy that affects students, parents and employees. “And to Mike Pence, who thinks it’s acceptable that his wife work at a school that bans LGBTQ? You are wrong,” the Star is Born actress declared.

“You say we should not discriminate against Christianity? You are the worst representation of what it means to be a Christian,” Gaga concluded. “I am a Christian woman and what I do know about Christianity is that we bear no prejudice and everybody is welcome. So you can take all that disgrace, Mr. Pence, and you can look yourself in the mirror. You’ll find it right there.”