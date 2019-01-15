Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish Are Back in The Last O.G. Trailer

The Jordan Peele–produced and co-created TBS comedy The Last O.G. earned a season-two renewal last year, and now the next batch of episodes have a premiere date and trailer. In addition to returning stars Tracy Morgan, Tiffany Haddish, Cedric the Entertainer, Ryan Gaul, and Allen Maldonado, the upcoming season will feature a bunch of new guest stars including Method Man, Rev Run, Talib Kweli, Rakim, Bresha Webb, Diarra Kilpatrick, Anna Maria Horsford, Joshua Rivera, Dan Hedaya, Brian Sacca, and Morgan’s former fellow 30 Rock star Jack McBrayer. Check out the trailer above, and watch the rest when season two premieres on TBS Tuesday, April 2, at 10:30 p.m.

