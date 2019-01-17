Kiernan Shipka. Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images

John Green adaptations were kind of like Netflix movies before Netflix movies existed, so it makes sense that one of his works is finally being adapted by the streamer. The studio announced today that Let It Snow, a YA novel Green wrote with Lauren Myracle and Maureen Johnson, is being developed as a feature film, and they’ve pulled together a very endearing cast of young actors. Kiernan Shipka, Shameik Moore, Odeya Rush, and Isabela Moner will lead, with Jacob Batalon, Miles Robbins, Mitchell Hope, Liv Hewson, Anna Akana, and Joan Cusack (yes!) rounding out the supporting cast. Snow is set during a massive snowstorm on Christmas Eve, during which time a group of high-school seniors will “discover unexpected opportunities as well as complications that test their friendships, love lives, and aspirations for the future,” according to Deadline.

Ever the favorite for adaptations, Green’s novel Turtles All the Way Down was optioned for development at the end of 2017 and finally landed a director last week, and the long-gestating feature treatment for Looking for Alaska has at long last advanced to the casting stage. Green sold the rights for that one to Paramount way back in 2005, and the author said three years ago that the studio refused “to sell them back to me for any price.” But it looks like fans are about to be rich in Green screen content once more, and since Netflix is really trying to corner that teen-romance market, it might as well just sign Green to a multipicture deal and eliminate all these production delays.