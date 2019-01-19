Photo: Bruce Glikas/2016 Bruce Glikas

For a limited three week engagement, Lin-Manuel Miranda is returning to his ruffled shirts and period-appropriate bob hair for a very good cause: He’s reprising his titular Hamilton lead in Puerto Rico, in an effort to raise money for recovery efforts after the devastation of Hurricane Maria. Things have been going by without a hitch so far for those lucky $5,000-per-ticket holders, but at a performance on Wednesday evening, a spectator illicitly recording the performance caught the eye of Miranda from the stage, and he, ever the rapping virtuoso, tweaked the lyrics of “My Shot” in real-time to call out this device deviancy. “Lady filming in the fourth row, please stop it,” Miranda rapped, according to the BBC, which replaced his usual line, “the problem is I got a lot of brains but no polish.” Miranda later confirmed on Twitter that he felt the need to ad-lib because he was pissed off, adding, “please don’t make me do that shit again.”

Hamilthought, Show #7, 1/16/19

2nd "rewrite":

"I'm a get a scholarship to King's College

I probly shouldn't brag, but dag, I amaze & astonish,

LADY FILMING IN THE 4th ROW, PLEASE STOP IT,

I gotta holler just to be heard..."



Please don't make me do that shit again. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 16, 2019

Then I turned back to the Sons of Liberty, who were like...@rubenjcarbajal

Anyway, having to think that fast within My Shot takes a year off my life, please just enjoy the show.

Otherwise you were the best crowd we ever had! pic.twitter.com/DV51Y998ZV — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 16, 2019

Unlike the untimely demise of Alexander Hamilton, though, this story actually has a nice ending devoid of dumb weaponry. In a tweet the following day, Miranda wrote that the woman in question sent him an apology email, which is probably a good idea if you get on the bad side of one of People’s Sexiest Men Alive. Don’t be a Peggy, Hamil-viewers!

In a million years, I never...

Gracias. Thanks for your apology and thanks for coming to the show. Y saludos a mami. pic.twitter.com/sBY4lYjORv — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 17, 2019