It’s been one year since The Cranberries frontwoman Dolores O’Riordan died at the age of 46, and today The Cranberries released one of the last singles they recorded with the singer, the tragically and aptly titled ‘All Over Now’. According to a coroner’s inquest back in September, O’Riordan drowned accidentally in her bathtub after drinking. She was found on January 15th in her room at the Park Lane Hilton Hotel in London, and according to a report in Billboard, there was no evidence of self harm. The Cranberries’s final album, In The End, is due out April 26th, and you can listen to the new single below.