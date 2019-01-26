In what can only be called “the alt femme version of Star Trek: Generations,” King Princess has covered Fiona Apple’s “I Know,” and Fiona helped. The song originally appeared on Apple’s sophomore album, When the Pawn… NPR called Fiona Apple the “godmother of 2019,” which I think means she is the seed from which the sorrowful songstresses of our era bloomed. Phoebe Bridgers, Maggie Rogers, even Kacey Musgraves owes something to Fiona “This World is Bullshit” Apple. King Princess kissing the ring like this is a lovely gesture, and a good song. And for Apple, this collaboration makes slightly more sense than the one she did with Zach Galifianakis. Could this mean more music is on the way? Listen to both versions of “I Know” below.