Lorena Bobbitt Is Ready to Talk in the First Trailer for Lorena

Like so many of those massive news stories that birthed our modern-day 24-hour news cycle — O.J. Simpson, Tonya Harding, etc. — the trial of Lorena Bobbitt and the media furor surrounding it didn’t leave much room for nuance. That’s what the new Amazon docuseries Lorena, from producer Jordan Peele, seeks to address. After years of alleged abuse at the hands of her husband, John Wayne Bobbitt, Lorena cut off his penis one night and ended up being tried for malicious wounding in a court case that became a media circus. Bobbitt was acquitted of all charges, but a chance to talk seriously about the proliferation and effects of domestic abuse at a national level was lost — along with any real examination of the ethics of soaking a tragedy for entertainment value — and the new four-part series will re-excavate the story with input from Lorena, John, and many others. Lorena will start streaming February 15.

