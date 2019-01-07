Kieran Culkin earned a Golden Globe nomination this year for his performance in the debut season of HBO’s hit new series Succession, and while he didn’t end up winning the award this time around, he did receive some support — however backhanded — from his brother Macaulay last night.
The elder Culkin took a break from his ongoing Twitter feud with Devon Sawa to react to his brother’s presence at the awards ceremony, and he had some fun finding him during the red-carpet coverage:
Later, Macaulay joked that not only did he not realize Kieran was nominated, but he didn’t know what Succession even was:
Then, he offered his post-award reaction:
While Kieran isn’t on Twitter, he did briefly talk with Vulture on the Golden Globes red carpet Sunday evening about what it’s like to grow up with two brothers who are also actors. “Sometimes people ask the question [of] do I ever compare or weigh myself against family, and I just don’t. To be honest, I don’t think they do either,” he said. “As much as I very much care about doing this for a living, it’s not in the top ten of the things I care about. Certainly when it comes to family dynamics it’s not something we ever really talk about or care about.”
If the above tweets aren’t proof that Macaulay does, in fact, very much care, we don’t know what is.
Additional reporting by Scott Huver.