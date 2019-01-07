Kieran Culkin at the 2019 Golden Globes. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Kieran Culkin earned a Golden Globe nomination this year for his performance in the debut season of HBO’s hit new series Succession, and while he didn’t end up winning the award this time around, he did receive some support — however backhanded — from his brother Macaulay last night.

The elder Culkin took a break from his ongoing Twitter feud with Devon Sawa to react to his brother’s presence at the awards ceremony, and he had some fun finding him during the red-carpet coverage:

My brother looks so handsome at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/drWsLlslLh — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 7, 2019

Oh my god, there he is! Hi, bro! pic.twitter.com/1Y3iG18bIz — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 7, 2019

You know, if y’all voted for me to change my name to Kieran I’d be at the Golden Globes right now. Just saying. #thanks — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 7, 2019

Whoa! Kieran has such good seats! Dude, ask Gaga why she isn't following me on Twitter! #GoldenGlobes — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 7, 2019

Later, Macaulay joked that not only did he not realize Kieran was nominated, but he didn’t know what Succession even was:

HOLY SHIT KIERAN IS NOMINATED???



WHAT IS SUCCESSION?!



Man, I should really answer his calls more often. Thanksgiving is going to be really awkward this year. #GoldenGlobes — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 7, 2019

Then, he offered his post-award reaction:

This show is rigged!!! I was totally pulling for Winkler. #GoldenGlobes



(No one tell Keiran he didn't win) — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 7, 2019

While Kieran isn’t on Twitter, he did briefly talk with Vulture on the Golden Globes red carpet Sunday evening about what it’s like to grow up with two brothers who are also actors. “Sometimes people ask the question [of] do I ever compare or weigh myself against family, and I just don’t. To be honest, I don’t think they do either,” he said. “As much as I very much care about doing this for a living, it’s not in the top ten of the things I care about. Certainly when it comes to family dynamics it’s not something we ever really talk about or care about.”

If the above tweets aren’t proof that Macaulay does, in fact, very much care, we don’t know what is.

Additional reporting by Scott Huver. ﻿