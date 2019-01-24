Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Huffington Post

Scores of young lesbians got their wings when it was announced Kristen Stewart would lead the queer rom-com Happiest Season, and now many more will take flight with the news that Mackenzie Davis could join her. According to Variety, Davis is in talks to star opposite Stewart as her girlfriend, making Season a contender for biggest bringer of Lesbian Energy in whatever year it comes out. The script, from Clea DuVall and Mary Holland, “centers on a young woman whose plan to propose to her girlfriend while at her family’s annual holiday party is upended when she discovers her partner has not yet come out to her conservative parents.” DuVall will further give the gays their rights by directing the movie. Don we now our gayest apparel.