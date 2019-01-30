Maroon 5 Will Not Be Doing a Super Bowl News Conference

Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

While most performers scheduled for the Super Bowl halftime show have traditionally held a press conference before the event, this is no ordinary year for the Super Bowl. This time around, the press conference will be replaced with behind the scenes footage of the show, according to the Associated Press. While no official reason was given for the cancellation, it comes at a time when the band has had a hard time dealing with their decision to perform at the event. But the show must go on, as they say, and the band is slated to perform during halftime alongside Outkast’s Big Boi and Travis Scott and they will not be taking any questions about it.