Matthew McConaughey Stole Thongs from the Set of Magic Mike

Please watch Matthew McConaughey find out what “manscaping” is in real time. How he escaped that knowledge during the metrosexualism news cycle, I’ll never know. A caller on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen wanted to know what manscaping he had to do on Magic Mike and if he stole any thongs when production wrapped. The answers, respectively: minimal, and absolutely. “That was my rattlesnake thong,” McConaughey said. “Nobody needed to be wearing it after me.” For someone who didn’t know what manscaping was until 15 seconds ago, Matthew is pretty shady about it. Apparently there were backs being shaved on the set of Magic Mike. We assumed, Mr. McConaughey, but we didn’t need anyone to say it.

