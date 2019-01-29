Megan Abbott’s Cheerleading Mystery Dare Me Back Handsprings Over to USA Network

Photo: Reagan Arthur Books

Of course it’s only a matter of time before Megan Abbott’s entire oeuvre gets the Big Little Lies treatment. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the author’s 2012 dark cheerleading drama Dare Me stuck a full twisting layout over at USA Network, with the network picked up the show to series. Netflix is attached to co-produce, and will receive first run rights to air the show outside of the United States. Abbott will write the show as well as executive produce.

In the pilot, Scream: The TV Series actress Willa Fitzgerald stars as Colette French, the new cheerleading coach in town who drives a wedge between best friends Addy and Beth, played by The Get Down’s Herizen Guardiola and Marlo Kelly respectively. And if you know Megan Abbott, you can probably guess the squad mates will end up facing larger stakes than who’s on top of the pyramid at the big game. Though, knowing these girls, pyramid placement is absolutely the kind of problem dire enough to kick off a whole new murder mystery.