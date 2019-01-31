Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

It takes a lot to promote a TV show these days. Talk show appearances, maybe a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and it doesn’t hurt to show a little tuchus. Megan Mullally proudly showed off her Will & Grace co-star Sean Hayes’ lil butt in a #TBT pic of the two posed as John and Yoko. Was it to promote the show? Yes. But also to remind us that although time comes for us all eventually, it comes for TV stars more slowly. “i took this photo in 2006,” she wrote on Instagram. “#willandgrace had just ended- or so we thought- and i had the idea to do this photo with sean whom i had loved so much and worked so closely with for those eight years. to commemorate our very symbiotic partnership.” Mullally found this photo just in time to promote the midseason return of her show, but my main takeaway is that she has the face and capitalization style of a woman half her age.