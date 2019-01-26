Meghan Markle Is Getting As Close to Her Acting Revival As Possible

Meghan Markle. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

As much as we’d like to think the final season of Suits is appealing to her sentimental side, those Pimm’s-wielding chums reigning over Buckingham Palace will probably never allow Meghan Markle to work an honest day behind the camera ever again. Serious documentaries aside, that is — and maybe once a decade at best, if history were to repeat itself. But thanks to her philanthropic endeavors under her fancy Windsor name of the Duchess of Sussex, Markle will actually be able to act again during an official royal outing next week, and possible frenemy and sister-in-law Kate Middleton can’t do anything about it!

According to People, Markle will be making her first official appearance at London’s National Theatre on Wednesday, which is one of the many patronages she’s been given by Queen Elizabeth. In addition to the quintessential meet-and-greet-the-plebeians aspect of the visit, Markle will also “join a workshop” with members of the Pericles acting company, a critically acclaimed production that helped “breathe new life into the Shakespeare classic in a musical version” in 2018. Forget the USA Network! Far more dignified.