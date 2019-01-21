Enjoying New York’s bustling theater scene requires a refined palate, and if you’ve been refining yours with a life time of Skittles consumption, has Golden Globe-winning actor Michael C. Hall have a show for you. Foregoing a traditional Super Bowl ad, the candy company has hired the Dexter star to appear in Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical at The Town Hall in Times Square on February 3. The 30-minutes show, which again is a commercial for Skittles, will be written by Will Eno, whose 2005 play Thom Pain (based on nothing) was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in Drama.

Proceeds from the one-time-only show (or a sum equivalent to them) will reportedly be donated to charity, specifically Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, and matched by Skittles’ parent company. If you want to attend, however, you need to get your tickets now, the remainder of which appear to be topping $200. And if you don’t want to eat Skittles after all this, well, you can’t say they didn’t try. Hey, if you’re luckily, maybe this guy will even be there: