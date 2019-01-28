This weekend, Michael Che memorialized the late writer and comedian Kevin Barnett with a shout-out on Saturday Night Live. “For Weekend Update, I’m Bird Luger,” he signed off, referencing the nickname the Rel co-creator had earned co-hosting the Round Table of Gentlemen podcast, on which Che was a frequent guest.

The moment arrived the same weekend as the Bird Luger Extravaganza, the Brooklyn tribute show to benefit Barnett’s family that also featured Che, as well as the Lucas Bros, Hannibal Buress, Ilana Glazer, and Michelle Wolf, among many others. Former SNL star Brooks Wheelan tweeted a shot of the Weekend Update co-host’s cue card on Sunday. Wrote Wheelan, “Kevin meant everything to us.”