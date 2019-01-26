Photo: Getty Images

A day after the controversial Michael Jackson documentary Leaving Neverland premiered at the Sundance Film Festival to a standing ovation, the estate of the singer-songwriter is fighting back against the film’s numerous child sex-abuse claims. Per THR, the estate released a statement to denounce the film, calling it “the kind of tabloid character assassination Michael Jackson endured in life, and now in death.” The estate also likened the alleged victims of the pop star’s abuse, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, as “two perjures,” adding that Jackson “treated children with respect and did nothing hurtful” to them. “The film takes uncorroborated allegations that supposedly happened 20 years ago,” the statement concludes, “and treats them as fact.”

In Leaving Neverland, director Dan Reed extensively interviewed Robson and Safechuck, who claim Jackson sexually abused them as children before they hit puberty. Robson previously testified under oath in Jackson’s 2005 trial that Jackson did not sexually abuse him, while Safechuck declined Jackson’s request at the time to testify. Hours after the film’s Sundance premiere, someone hacked into Leaving Neverland’s IMDb page, changing the title to Liar Liar 2: The Wade Robson and Jimmy Safechuck Story.