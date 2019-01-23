Mindy Kaling Says Kelly Kapoor Is Probably in Jail for Murder

Mindy Kaling on The Office. Photo: NBC

While it seems unlikely that we’ll ever get to see a true The Office reunion, one cast member has provided a notable update about what one former Dunder Mifflin employee is up to today. Speaking with Variety, former writer and cast member Mindy Kaling was asked for her thoughts on what her Office character, customer-service rep Kelly Kapoor, is up to in 2019, and her answer implicates another character in a grave way.

“There is not an insignificant part of me that thinks that Kelly might be in jail,” Kaling said, referring to Kelly’s unhealthy romantic obsession with B.J. Novak’s character Ryan Howard. “Crime of passion? The character just kept getting a little bit more and more unhinged … I don’t want to say that she murdered Ryan, but I am also not convinced that he is still alive in the world of The Office.”

May Ryan rest in peace.

Where is Kelly Kapoor now? Mindy Kaling weighs in: "I don't want to say that she murdered Ryan, but I'm also not convinced that he's still alive in the world of #TheOffice" https://t.co/8wYmaZ9l9T pic.twitter.com/2wWPoICFWt — Variety (@Variety) January 23, 2019