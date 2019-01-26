Why Hasn’t Mindy Kaling Been on Drag Race Yet?

Comedian Matt Rogers caught up with Mindy Kaling and Nisha Ganatra at the Sundance Film Festival this weekend, where they were premiering their film Late Night starring Emma Thompson, and learned something truly harrowing: Mindy Kaling doesn’t think she’s famous enough to be a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race. Kaling says she was asked once but couldn’t make the schedule work, and she’s apparently accepted that she must forever sashay away from the opportunity. But honestly, Drag Race should be so lucky to have a judge that fights this hard for Glenn Close to get her long overdue Oscar. It shows character, frankly.