RuPaul’s Drag Race: Behold the Queens of Season 11

Guess who’s back! Back again! Vanjie’s back, tell a friend! It’s not uncommon for a fan favorite to return to Drag Race. Well, technically, it stopped being uncommon the second time Shangela did it. RuPaul’s Drag Race has released its cast list for season 11, and Miss Vanessa Vanjie Mateo is back to make sure everyone remembers the name. Speaking of names, we can look forward to daughters of Coco Montrese and meme factory Alyssa Edwards, as well as two sisters from the House of Davenport. Who doesn’t want a little family drama in their reality competition. Miss Vanjie will be joined by Soju (Chicago/Korea), Yvie Oddly (Denver), Silky Nutmeg Ganache (Baltimore), Shuga Cain (NYC), Scarlet Envy (NYC), Ra’Jah O’Hara (Dallas), Plastique Tiara (Chicago), Nina West (Columbus), Mercedes Iman Diamond (Minneapolis/Kenya), Kahanna Montrese (Las Vegas), Honey Davenport (NYC), Brooke Lynn Hytes (Canada), Ariel Versace (Dallas), A’Keria C. Davenport (Dallas). RuPaul’s Drag Race recently won a Producers Guild Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television. World of Wonder has already begun casting season 12.

