The Songwriters Hall of Fame announced their 2019 inductees today: Dallas Austin, Missy Elliott, Tom T. Hall, John Prine, Jack Tempchin and Yusuf (Cat Stevens). Missy Elliott will be the first woman in hip-hop inducted into the Hall, and only the second rapper after Jay Z. Elliott is being inducted not only for her own songs, but songs she wrote for other artists like Aaliyah (“One in a Million”), Ciara (“1 2 Step”) and Mya ("My Love Is Like Whoa”).

Joining Elliott will be country stars John Prine and Tom T. Hall. Johnny Cash once called Hall, author of “Harper Valley PTA,” his “all-time favorite songwriter.” Dallas Austin penned the iconic Brandy?Monica karaoke staple, “The Boy Is Mine.” Jack Tempchin wrote “Peaceful Easy Feeling” for Eagles. Yusuf is the only other inductee this year who is known for performing the megahits they wrote. Mariah Carey was nominated for induction, but won’t be in this class. The 2019 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place June 13.