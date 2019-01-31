Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Last week it was announced that Jersey Shore’s Pauly D and Vinny DelVecchio would star in a new MTV dating show called Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny, in which both men try to land significant others. Today the network announced that Pauly and a handful of other MTV personalities will look for love in another unscripted show. Enter Game of Clones, in which “MTV’s most eligible reality stars are given the opportunity to date seven clones of their celebrity crush.” How will they choose between clones? “They’re forced to look beyond each identical face in hope of finding their perfect match” and with the help of “a series of compatibility tests, dates and more, each clone strives to stand out from the rest during this radical dating experience.”

Pauly will be joined by Kailyn Lowry, Cara Maria Sorbello, Kam Williams, Leroy Garrett, Nicole Zanatta, and Derrick Henry, all of which will be looking for love among… clones. Hopefully none of the girls on Double Shot At Love or Game of Clones watch the opposing show or read anything on the internet about it! We’d hate for anyone to find out their maybe boyfriend had a side clone girlfriend and have their heart broken. The series debuts on February 21.