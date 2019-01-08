Naomi Ackie. Photo: David M. Benett/Getty Images

Remember how long it took you to get all the Game of Thrones characters straight in your head when you first started watching (or reading) the series? Get ready for more of that mental mapping, because eight new faces have just been added to the cast of the prequel series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Naomi Ackie, Denise Gough, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sheila Atim, Toby Regbo, Alex Sharp, Georgie Henley, and Ivanno Jeremiah have been announced as series regulars, but naturally been given no character descriptions, since this is still Game of Thrones and everything must stay a mystery until the truth can be revealed from within the core of a melting ice sculpture. This round of young actors join Josh Whitehouse and Naomi Watts, the latter of whom plays “a charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret” (and hopefully gets a sword). The prequel takes place thousands of years before the current Thrones TV timeline, and the logline teases the origin of the White Walkers as well as “mysteries of the East” and “Starks of legend.” Star Trek 4 director SJ Clarkson will helm the pilot, with a story from George R.R. Martin and showrunner Jane Goldman, who is also credited with the teleplay. It will surely look very expensive.