NBC Developing a Female-Centric Secret Society Comedy

NBC’s lineup may be skewering more female this year, as the network has just announced it’s developing a new comedy from current Barry producer and handbag legend Emily Heller. According to Deadline, the show will follow a struggling, small-town reporter named Beth who recruits the town’s other women to take over a dying branch of an all-male secret society. The show is written by Heller and being produced by Pitch Perfect writer Kay Cannon and Laverne McKinnon, who met while working on the Netflix show Girlboss.